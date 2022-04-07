Real Estate Transfers: April 7, 2022

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated February 20-26, 2022.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Laskowski, M, & Lewis, G, to Liu, William, 93 Grant Dr (600-66-5-10), (R), $1,127,000

• 152 Church Lane LLC to Kaufman, Aaron, 152 Church Ln (600-67-2-10), (R), $400,000

• Green Fields East Holding to Verderber, John, Main Rd (600-85-3-1.8), (V), $850,000

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Brida, J, & Gilpin, C, to Gatica Perez, Michael, 316 Baywood Dr (600-40-6-2), (R), $635,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Zip Zap 1 LLC to Krepon, Joshua, 3300 Haywaters Rd (1000-111-11-12), (R), $1,299,000

EAST MARION (11939)

• 5 Kings Group LLC to Bardong Family Trust, 500 Circle Dr (1000-21-3-18), (R), $1,690,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

• Deuel, M, to Scoufaras, Konstantinos, 47 Melissa Ln (600-22-1-4.3), (R), $800,000

ORIENT (11957)

• Veith, S & L, to Habersaat, Christian, 2545 Plum Island Ln (1000-15-5-24.2), (R), $1,495,000

PECONIC (11958)

• F & R Realty Associates to T & B Realty Group, 37570 Rt 25 (1000-85-3-6.7), (C), $900,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• G & Z Riverhead Community to Puccio Jr, Charles, 4 Red Barn Rd, Unit 2 (600-82-20-20), (C), $510,000

• Gillespie, F, Trust to DeBenedetto, Joseph, 123 Scenic Lake Dr, #123 (600-82.2-1-123), (R), $450,000

• Downing, W & P, to Gutierrez, Jorge, 17 Doris Ave (600-105-2-55), (R), $365,000

• FCR Riverhead LLC to 1189 Old Country LLC, 1189 Old Country Rd (600-108-4-2), (C), $3,438,710

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Bennett, J, by Executor to Big Ram LLC, 2 S Ram Island Dr (700-10-1-7.2), (R), $3,550,000

• Rogers, T, to Veksler, Robert, 13 Hilo Dr (700-14-2-86.3), (R), $850,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Zoumas, I & W, to Brooksite Inc, 80 Deer Run (1000-79-4-17.18), (V), $540,000

• Colleluori, J, to Schneider, Donald, 555 Mill Creek Dr (1000-135-3-32), (R), $650,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)