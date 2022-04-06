Street painting festival set to return to Memorial Day weekend

Main Street in Riverhead during the East End Arts Mosaic Street Painting Festival in 2018.

Main Street will once again be the most colorful block around this Memorial Day weekend as East End Arts is set to bring back the Community Mosaic Street Painting Festival.

The popular event, now in its 26th year, had been on hold in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and was delayed until September last year. Now it’s back in its usual spot.

The centerpiece of the event, which will be hosted from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 29, is the actual chalk drawings from artists of all backgrounds and skill sets. The art typically carries a local theme or draws from pop culture.

The event also features live music, food and crafts.

Anyone interested in signing up to paint the streets or to be a sponsor or vendor can visit eastendarts.org. it’s $20 to participate with your own square or $25 if you sign up on the day of the event.