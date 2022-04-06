Riverhead administrator hired in upstate school district, Street painting festival set to return Memorial Day weekend

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, April 6, 2022.

RIVERHEAD NEWS REVIEW

Riverhead administrator hired in upstate school district

Street painting festival set to return to Memorial Day weekend

Photos: Riverhead Blue Masques present ‘SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical’

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Stacey Soloviev addresses rumors, upcoming developments at packed Cutchogue library event

Southold Robotics set to take on the world as it wins two regional titles

Girls Lacrosse: Tuckers goalie stops shots any way she can

NORTHFORKER

Most Popular: Hellenic Snack Bar & Restaurant, East Marion

Disset Chocolate’s Easter Egg hunt is back

WEATHER

Expect rain throughout the day today with a high temperature near 49 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 42.