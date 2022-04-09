Police Blotters: Bay Shore man arrested on drug charges during traffic stop

A traffic stop on Peconic Avenue Friday morning led to the discovery that the driver, Adam Hunstein, 34, of Bay Shore did not have a driver’s license and was in possession of drugs and stolen credit cards, according to Riverhead Town police.

In addition, police said Mr. Hunstein was in possession of crack cocaine, and he and his passenger, Colleen Brown, 33, of Flanders were found in possession of stolen debit and credit cards, police said.

Mr. Hunstein was charged with five counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property; and one count each of fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Ms. Brown was charged with five counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and one count of fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

• A Riverhead woman told police last Thursday that an unknown person had removed $9,072 from her TD Bank account. The case is being investigated by the detective division.

• A Calverton woman reported being scammed out of $1,054 last Monday, according to Riverhead police.

The same woman also reported that an unknown person had hacked into her daughter’s personal information through the Riverhead Central School District’s computer files. She also reported that an unknown person compromised her son’s personal information through the Riverhead Central School District’s computer files, according to police. The cases will be investigated by the detective department.

Det. Sgt. Patrick McDermott said none of these cases were related to the computer hacks reported by the Riverhead school district recently.

• Carl Ligon Jr., age and address unavailable, was charged with driving while intoxicated on Harrison Avenue and Route 58 Saturday night, according to police.

• Jose Alberto Gonzalez Garcia, age and address unavailable, was charged with DWI Sunday night following his arrest on Riverside Drive in RIverhead, according to police.

• A Riverhead man told police last Tuesday that an unknown person had entered his car and removed a knife and a bag on Riverhead Avenue in Calverton, according to police.

• Southampton police arrested a Flanders man last Tuesday after he fled the scene of a multiple vehicle accident along Country Road 39 in Tuckahoe.

Wuilmer Barrios, 42, was pulled over at the intersection of Montauk Highway and Canoe Place Road. He performed poorly on field sobriety tests and failed a pre-screen breath test. He was transported to police headquarters, where he was held and processed for arraignment.

Mr. Barrios has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident, driving while intoxicated and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

• Police arrested a Riverhead man in Eastport on Sunday for DWI, after pulling him over for driving 97 miles per hour.

Jose Figueroa, 32, performed poorly on standardized field sobriety tests and failed a pre-screen breath test. He was taken to police headquarters for processing, where he was held for morning arraignment.

Mr. Figueroa has been charged with DWI, drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle on a highway, exceeding the 55 mph speed limit and driving without a license.

• A Flanders woman was arrested in Northampton on Sunday for driving with a suspended license and without valid proof of insurance.

Danasia Nash, 21, was pulled over for driving with an obstructed view and not clearly displaying a valid certification of registration or inspection, according to a police report. The incident report notes that Ms. Nash was “operating under suspension” and could not provide valid proof of insurance. Ms. Nash was released on uniform traffic tickets and her vehicle was impounded to police headquarters. She has been charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, operating an unregistered vehicle, driving with an obstructed view, operating a motor vehicle without insurance, operating a motor vehicle without an inspection certificate and driving without a license.

• A Hampton Bays man was arrested in Flanders on Sunday for driving a vehicle with suspended registration.

Thomas Besch Jr., 32, was released on uniform traffic tickets and charged with a violation for suspended registration, insufficient tail lamps and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

• A Greenport man was arrested in Riverside last Monday for driving with a suspended license.

Cristian Chajdelon, 28, was initially pulled over for driving with illegally tinted windows. A license check showed his had been suspended for failure to answer a February summons in New York City.

Mr. Chajdelon has been charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and an equipment violation.

• A Southold man was arrested in Hampton Bays last Tuesday for driving with suspended vehicle registration.

Luka Chikviladze, 32, was pulled over after police noticed the suspended registration. He’s been charged with a motor vehicle violation.

• A caller in Flanders told police on Friday that a blocked number had called her three nights in a row at 11 p.m. All she could hear was breathing at the other end, according to the police report. Police advised her not to pick up blocked numbers from that point on.

• A caller asked police to check his home in Flanders on Saturday after neighbors said people were there. An incident report notes the rear sliding door was unlocked. The reporting officer locked the door and checked the residence. Nobody was found, but the report noted extra patrols would be performed.

• Someone called police from a Riverside gas station on Monday after a man who “likes to grab stuff and run away” came by. The subject left after the caller informed him he was calling the police.

• A man visiting police headquarters on Sunday reported a larceny, saying he’s paid more than $31,000 to someone by phone for a pick-up truck since August. A detective was notified.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.