Town to flush water mains beginning Easter Sunday

Riverhead Water District will conduct flushing of water mains from the evening of Sunday, April 17, through Saturday, May 7. Most of the work will be done during the evening.

District residents are advised to check their water before doing any washing. If it is discolored it should be run for several minutes, until it runs clear. If it does not run clear, wait and try it again.

For more information, call 631-727-3205 or 631-727-3200, ext. 338, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. After hours or in an emergency, call the police department at 631-727-4500.