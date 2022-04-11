Cannabis company to acquire Columbia Care in $2B deal, Town to flush water mains beginning Sunday

The waiting area inside the Columbia Care medical marijuana dispensary in Riverhead in 2016. (Credit: Paul Squire)

Here are the headlines for Monday, April 11, 2022.

RIVERHEAD NEWS REVIEW

Cannabis company to acquire Columbia Care in $2B deal

Town to flush water mains beginning Easter Sunday

Following public hearing, Suffolk Theater expansion awaits site plan approval

Boys Lacrosse: SWR delivers statement win in revenge game against Bayport

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

DEC looking into deaths of three owls in Southold

15 photos from the Polar Penguin Plunge in support of Southold’s Camryn Koke

Girls Lacrosse: ‘Assist Queen’ Suglia gives teammates a helping stick

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature near 55 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 43.