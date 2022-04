Diane Maseroni of Jamesport died April 9, 2022, at East End Hospice Kanas Center for Hospice Care. She was 79.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, April 13, from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

Memorial donations may be made to East End Hospice Kanas Center for Hospice Care or The Alzheimer’s Association.