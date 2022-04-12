Riverhead High School announces top 20 students for Class of 2022

Riverhead High School recently named the top 20 students of the graduating Class of 2022. (Credit: Riverhead Central School District)

Riverhead High School recently named its top 20 students for the Class of 2022, highlighted by valedictorian Riley Wendt and salutatorian Alvin Levik.

“I am so tremendously proud of these students,” superintendent Dr. Augustine Tornatore said in a statement. “Their dedication to academics truly shines through this great accomplishment.”

The top 20 students have excelled throughout their high school careers, while challenging themselves to Advanced Placement courses, competing on athletic teams and serving as members of clubs, the district said in its announcement.

The top 20 students are:

1. Riley Wendt

2. Alvin Levik

3. Grace Dono

4. Emma Eager

5. James Ryan

6. Angelina Maligres

7. Kaya Payton

8. Tamara Meneses

9. Ahmed Mohammad

10. Scott Kamm

11. Sean Gellner

12. Ava Lily Sumwalt

13. Emily Lewin

14. Alexander Golyski

15. Riley Dunbar

16. Justin Mason

17. Alyssa Warnken

18. Emily Amaya

19. Cole Chapman

20. Clark Fischer