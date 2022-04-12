Riverhead High School announces top 20 students for Class of 2022
Riverhead High School recently named its top 20 students for the Class of 2022, highlighted by valedictorian Riley Wendt and salutatorian Alvin Levik.
“I am so tremendously proud of these students,” superintendent Dr. Augustine Tornatore said in a statement. “Their dedication to academics truly shines through this great accomplishment.”
The top 20 students have excelled throughout their high school careers, while challenging themselves to Advanced Placement courses, competing on athletic teams and serving as members of clubs, the district said in its announcement.
The top 20 students are:
1. Riley Wendt
2. Alvin Levik
3. Grace Dono
4. Emma Eager
5. James Ryan
6. Angelina Maligres
7. Kaya Payton
8. Tamara Meneses
9. Ahmed Mohammad
10. Scott Kamm
11. Sean Gellner
12. Ava Lily Sumwalt
13. Emily Lewin
14. Alexander Golyski
15. Riley Dunbar
16. Justin Mason
17. Alyssa Warnken
18. Emily Amaya
19. Cole Chapman
20. Clark Fischer