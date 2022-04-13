Parking ban recommended for Sound Avenue, EPCAL agreement signed

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Recommendation for Sound Avenue: Prohibit on-street parking

Town Board, CAT formally sign agreement to advance sale of EPCAL land

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Public criticizes Enclaves hotel and restaurant as site plan review begins

DEC to temporarily close Southold boat ramp for construction

Southold students earn top honors at Youth Business Summit in NYC

NORTHFORKER

Most Popular: Stirling Sake, Greenport

The Map: Now’s the time to join a CSA

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 64 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 48.