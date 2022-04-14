Cops: Two suspects charged with burglary

Police car lights. (Credit: aaron_anderer/flickr)

Two suspects who attempted to flee the area after committing a burglary Thursday morning were arrested, according to Riverhead Town police.

Police received a 911 call just after 8 a.m. of a burglary in progress at 625 E. Main St. Officers responded and located the suspects, identified as Shareem Giles, 51, and Saquan Blount, 23. They were both charged with second-degree burglary and held for arraignment.

Police said the burglary appears to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact police at 631-727-4500. All calls will remain confidential.