Cutchogue man to play in amputee World Cup, Two suspects charged with burglary

Jovan Booker in his team USA uniform. (Courtesy Photo)

Here are the headlines for Thursday, April 15, 2022.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Cutchogue man to play for U.S. team in amputee soccer World Cup

Decrease in state aid causes minor changes to SWR’s $83M budget for 2022-23

Cops: Two suspects charged with burglary

Softball: Blue Waves have combo of youth, talent

Grand vision for Riverhead’s Town Square outlined as J. Petrocelli Development seeks to become project’s master developer

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Navy lieutenant from Southold is winner of Peconic Landing’s Veterans Day wedding giveback

Greenport students stage walkout over math teacher’s suspension

DEC: Owls found dead in Peconic tested positive for avian influenza

NORTHFORKER

Meet the Clamity Janes, a collective of women supporting North Fork aquaculture

North Fork Open Houses: 5 listings for the week of April 16

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature near 62 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 48. Showers are possible this weekend when temperatures will slowly dip back down into the 50s.