Blotters: Riverhead man found asleep at wheel, faces drug, weapon charges

A Riverhead man was arrested Friday morning after police found him asleep at the wheel in the roadway, and then found him in possession of weapons and drugs, according to Riverhead police.

At about 7 p.m. Friday, police received a call that a blue two-door sedan was stopped in the roadway on Main Road, and that the driver appeared to be asleep, according to police.

Arriving officers found the car stopped in the roadway and blocking traffic, police said.

Officers found that the operator, Gregory Trent, 24, was driving under the influence of drugs.

Police said Mr. Trent was found to be in possession of a loaded handgun with a high capacity magazine and a quantity of cannabis. Police also impounded Mr. Trent’s car.

He was charged with driving under the influence of drugs, unlawful possession of cannabis, and both second- and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Unlawful possession of cannabis is when a person possesses more than three ounces of cannabis or has concentrated cannabis that weighs more than 24 grams. It is a violation punishable by no more than $125, according to state law.

The weapons charges are felonies with the top charge being punishable by up to 15 years in jail, according to state law.

• Shurvell Rush, age and address unavailable, was charged with criminal obstruction of breathing and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance March 5 on East Main Street in Riverhead by the River Pointe apartments, according to police.

• Five people were seen stealing and unknown amount of merchandise from Walmart on Route 58 Saturday afternoon and leaving in an unknown direction, according to police.

• Chaki Ligon, 41, of Riverhead was arrested on a bench warrant for third-degree burglary at police headquarters on Saturday afternoon, according to police. Additional information was not available.

• Monwell Wright, age and address unavailable, was charged with first-degree criminal contempt of court and harassment following his arrest on Segal Avenue in Riverhead, according to police.

• Southampton police arrested a Riverhead man in Riverside on Sunday for driving while intoxicated.

Jose Gonzalezrivera, 21, was initially pulled over for driving a motor vehicle with inadequate brakes and an insufficient driver’s side tail light, according to a police report. He performed poorly on field sobriety tests and failed a pre-screen breath test.

Mr. Gonzalezrivera was transported to police headquarters, where he was held for morning arraignment. He has been charged with a DWI, driving without a license, and driving with insufficient tail lights and brakes.

• A Flanders man was arrested in his hometown on Sunday for a DWI.

Humberto Sebastianpedro, 41, nearly caused an accident after failing to yield the right of way while making a left hand turn onto Flanders Road, according to a police report. He performed poorly on field sobriety tests and failed a pre-screen breath test.

He was transported to police headquarters for processing and held for morning arraignment. He’s been charged with driving without a license, driving a vehicle without an inspection certificate, drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle on a highway, failing to yield the right of way and a DWI.

• A Riverhead man was arrested last Wednesday for driving with a revoked license.

Julio Lopezargueta, 36, was stopped in Riverhead for using his phone while driving. A DMV check showed his license had been revoked last February for a DWI and he was driving without a court ordered interlock device in the vehicle.

Mr. Lopezargueta was transported to police headquarters for processing and his vehicle was impounded. He has been charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle, driving a vehicle without a court-ordered interlock device and driving a vehicle on a public highway while using a mobile phone.

• A Shirley man was arrested in Riverside last Wednesday for driving with a suspended license.

A police report says Stephen Morvillo, 43, knew or had reason to know his driving privileges had been suspended for failing to answer a summons. He was arrested and released in the field with uniform traffic tickets.

Mr. Morvillo has been charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree and an equipment violation for driving with nontransparent side windows.

• Police responded to a caller at a Budget Host Inn in Riverside on Sunday who reported a stolen vehicle. The missing vehicle was identified by police as having been involved in an overnight DWI arrest and towed to the police impound yard. The complainant, a friend of the registered owner, was informed of the next available business hours.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.