Town Board may seek public input on Sound Avenue parking ban, Riverhead BOE promotes assistant principal

The Town Board may hold another public hearing on banning parking along Sound Avenue, similar to what was done in 2019. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

Here are the headlines for Monday, April 18, 2022.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Town Board may seek public input on banning parking along Sound Avenue

Riverhead BOE promotes assistant principal to new executive director role as assistant superintendent formally resigns

Riverhead’s Plant Connection among first to receive license to grow adult recreational cannabis in New York State

Scout camp bus driver, arrested for DWI last year, pleads guilty

New book on rum running in Suffolk County to hit shelves in June

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Greenport School District adopts $21.6M spending plan that raises tax levy 3.11%

Cutchogue Woods housing project may be ‘dead in the water’ after Planning Board decision

Fire forces evacuation of Señor Taco in Southold

NORTHFORKER

North Fork Flower Farm announces relocation to Southold

Dog-friendly North Fork recommendations with The North Bork

These home organizers can help you conquer the chaos

Farm Stand to Plate: The Springiest North Fork Salad

One Minute on the North Fork: A spring sunset at Breakwater Beach

Meet the husband and wife team behind Stars Café on Shelter Island

WEATHER

Expect increasingly cloudy skies today with a high temperature near 52 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 48. Expect rain tonight, mainly after 10 p.m.