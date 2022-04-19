Victor ‘Vic’ Berthold

Victor Berthold

Victor Berthold (Vic), owner/operator of Designated Driver LLC and resident of Broad Creek, N.C., died Sunday, April 3, 2022, at the age of 75 due to health-related complications; he was three days shy of his 76th birthday.

Victor is survived by his brother Bradley James Berthold (Brad); sons Matthew Bradley and James Thomas Berthold and his wife, Kelly; and six grandchildren, Bradley, Raylynn, Raiden, Liam, Ariel and Aurora.

Victor was preceded in death by his parents, Roy Victor Berthold and Ethel (Smith) of New York; and dearly loved ex-wife Elizabeth Anne Berthold of Indiana.

Vic was born in Jamaica, Queens, N.Y., on April 6, 1946. He graduated from Woodhull Prep and continued his education to receive a Bachelor of Science in business administration from Nichols College.

Vic often talked about his summers in Riverhead, N.Y. at his family’s cottage. He made many fond memories and lifelong friends from the area. Vic was a man of many trades; he has worked in real estate and owned a hotel in the heart of downtown Indianapolis. He has lived and traveled all throughout the United States. In 2001 he decided to settle in North Carolina with his two sons, Matthew and James. He became a cab driver in the small community of Cape Carteret, N.C., and would soon become owner of Designated Driver LLC.

Though Vic lived a full life, he was most proud of his sons and their children. He was a loving father and grandfather (known as Pop-pop). He could often be found at any of the local buffets with his family enjoying the day. And if you needed a deal, he could find it!

Vic was one of the most kind and caring people you could ever meet. He would go above and beyond to help the people around him that were in need. You could tell him your troubles and he would always find a way to make you feel better.

Vic’s presence made this world a better place. He will be missed every minute of every day.

Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.

Arrangements are in the care of Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, N.C.

