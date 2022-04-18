Donna Lee Turbush of Okeechobee, Fla., formerly of Southold, died peacefully at home surrounded by her family on March 31, 2022. She was 76.

Donna was born Aug. 25, 1945, in Greenport, N.Y., to Joseph V. Poliwoda and Charlotte Elizabeth Haas.

Predeceased by her parents and her grandson Parnell Williams and son-in-law Carlos Alberto Roman, she is survived by her husband of 57 years, Charles (“Buddy”) Turbush; her children, Buddy, of Riverhead, Joseph, of Fort Pierce, Fla., Scott, of Okeechobee, and Tina, of West Palm Beach, Fla.; and eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

The family welcomed friends April 8 at Buxton and Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home.

