Riverhead resident Chester John Kowalski Jr. died April 9, 2022, at Peconic Bay Medical Center. He was 83.

He was born July 26, 1938, in Jamesport, to Wanda (Hanko) and Chester Kowalski Sr.

He worked as a maintenance mechanic for the Town of Riverhead and was a volunteer fireman in Jamesport. He was a member of Alcoholics Anonymous and sober for 40 years.

Family said he enjoyed military history, country music and his pet dogs.

Predeceased by his brothers, Larry, Ben and Richard Kowalski, he is survived by his sons, Chester and Christopher, and his stepson, James Stevens.

Memorial donations may be made to ASPCA, Riverhead PBA or the World Wildlife Fund.

McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead is assisting the family.