Francis Deegan of Mattituck, formerly of Sea Cliff, N.Y., died April 18, 2022. He was 83 years old.

Best friend and true love of Nancy for 58 years. After meeting and falling in love at the University of Pennsylvania, they went on to raise four children and lead an intrepid and adventurous life as avid sailors from Nova Scotia to the Florida Keys on Chado, their Whitby 42 sailboat, and land cruisers from Newfoundland and Labrador to Alaska and cross-country several times in their RV, DreamCatcher. Francis was the former mayor and trustee of the Village of Sea Cliff, past Exalted Ruler of the Glen Cove Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, past president of the Glen Cove Lions Club, as well as a talented and successful lawyer in Glen Cove as a founding partner of Crowe & Deegan.

Best father, mentor and influencer of Dan (Susanne Chasanoff), Kathleen (Brad Dickson), Mary (Rick Haff) and Molly (John Breen), he was also loved dearly by his ten grandchildren, Maggie, Maura, Grace, Daniel, Ellie, Natalie, Sarah, Frances Shea, Georgia and James.

Good friend to many and admired and respected by all who knew him, he was honest, faithful and true. He will be missed by his nieces, great-nieces and great-nephews who always appreciated his smiling good humor and love of a good joke. He was a lover of music, a connoisseur of fine food, a talented cook and an avid reader. He teared up at parades and was always up for a party. He will be sadly missed by all who loved him.

The family will receive friends Friday, April 22, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday morning, April 23, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck, officiated by Monsignor Joseph W. Staudt.

The Rite of Committal will be private.

