Real Estate Transfers: April 21, 2022

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated March 6-12, 2022.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Lanser, B & K, to 183 Linda Ave LLC, 183 Linda Ave (600-85-2-36.4), (R), $560,000

• Pratel-Scionti, P, to Castro, Yanipa, 492 Hubbard Ave (600-112-3-5.2), (R), $265,000

CALVERTON (11933)

• Kulesa III, J, to Kalicki, Dawid & Dariusz, 93 Timber Dr (600-97-1-48.2), (R), $455,000

FLANDERS (11901)

• Catcove Group Inc. to Town of Southampton, 246 Flanders Rd (900-118-2-25), (V), $933,000

• Riverside Catwalk LLC to Town of Southampton, 252 Flanders Rd (900-118.1-1-2), (V), $1,067,000

• Eaglewood Property to Velasquez-Carney, Victor, 334 Brookhaven Ave (900-166-1-27), (R), $400,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Jannuzzi, D, to Yates Jr, Lawrence, 306 Bridge St (1000-34-3-51), (R), $1,400,000

• Alexandrou & Dioca Alex to Koener, Roseline, 435 Maple Ln (1000-35-8-1.3), (V), $579,000

• Retzos, K, to Sunset Sound Views LLC, 62345 CR 48 (1000-40-1-5), (R), $1,700,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

• Oracle LLC to Martakis, Bill, 45 Circle Dr (600-68-4-18), (R), $375,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Foster, A, Trust to Siliris, Gregory, 610 Miller Rd (1000-113-6-14.2), (V), $225,000

• Kirby, D & D, Trust to Pappas, Dean, 95 Donna Dr (1000-115-16-1), (R), $725,000

• MCM Main Road LLC to Li, Ying, 11250 Route 25 (1000-122-3-8), (R), $755,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Osprey’s Compass LLC to Mirochnik, Michael, 44 Woodlawn Dr (600-13-5-31), (R), $547,000

• Lussardi, J, to Denniston, Allison, 2904 Willow Pond Dr (600-18.1-2-182), (R), $430,000

• Wamback, N, by Executor to Conti Trust, Antonina, 2401 Augusta Alley (600-64.1-1-41.1), (R), $410,000

• Booker, Jr, J & M, to Riverhead 44 LLC, 1144 Northville Tpke (600-65-4-24), (V), $81,000

• Lee, Y & S, to Gomez Castro, Heber, 28 Kings Dr (600-107-5-16), (R), $395,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Weiss, G, Trust to Aheran, Brenda, 18 Great Circle Dr (700-1-1-61), (R), $995,000

• McGinnis, J, to Sambol, Herb, 5 Grand Ave (700-5-5-20.1), (V), $360,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Robinson, B & T, to Goetz, Daniel, 6620 Hortons Ln (1000-54-3-14.3), (R), $1,375,000

• Goggins Nickles, K, to Cannon, Lista, 640 Arshamomaque Ave (1000-66-2-57), (V), $275,000

• Lederer Family Trust to Bekisz, Donna, 750 Cedar Dr (1000-78-9-5.1), (R), $756,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Dundas, T & C, to Price, Ean, 32 Forest Ln (600-25-1-2), (R), $1,250,000

• Palmgren, D, & Gluck, D, to Valenti, Ted, 34 Lewin Dr (600-27-1-8), (R), $820,000

• Russell, W, to Scholl, Frederick, 2379 N Wading River Rd (600-36-3-2), (R), $870,000

• Jung, Y, & Kim, H, to Cox, Daniel, 5284 Route 25A (600-76-2-4), (R), $825,000

• Neidhart, M & T, to Misewich, James, 96 Stephen Dr (600-95-2-23), (R), $560,000

• Suppa, T, to Reinwald, Daniel, 26 Cotton Tail Ct (600-96-1-3.3), (R), $600,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)