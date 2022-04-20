Police arrest 15-year-old in connection to armed robbery of ride-share driver

Riverhead Town police have arrested a 15-year-old in connection to the armed robbery of a ride-share driver in Wading River last week.

The juvenile was taken into custody Monday and processed on one count of first-degree robbery, police said Wednesday. He was scheduled to be arraigned in Suffolk County Family Court. Police said the investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 631-727-4500.

In an initial press release, police said three individuals took part in the overnight robbery. Police received a call about a suspicious person in the vicinity of East Woodland Drive at around 2 a.m. April 13. The ride-share driver told police that three people, including two with guns, had assaulted him and forcefully removed him from the vehicle before fleeing in the car.