Will proposed tweak to noise ordinance in town code solve problem?

The Dimon Estate on Manor Lane has been a source of noise complaints from some residents. (Credit: Joe Werkmeister)

A proposed tweak to the town code’s noise ordinance drew a welcome response from residents at a public hearing Tuesday, but skepticism remained on whether the change would solve the problem.

The proposal adds the term “plainly audible” to the code and defines it as “any sound that can be detected by a person using his or her unaided hearing faculties.”

Most of the noise complaints were geared to the Dimon Estate on Manor Lane in Jamesport. The town is currently in court with that establishment, previously called Jamesport Manor Inn. The town Zoning Board of Appeals last Thursday also rejected Dimon Estate’s proposal to have a tent or a second building.

“We have a serious noise problem in the Town of Riverhead,” said Bonnie Schmidt of Manor Lane. “You’re taking steps to correct it with this new noise ordinance.”

When police are called, the sound tends to get lower as they arrive, and increases again when they leave, she said.

“The only things accomplished have been taking the officers away from other calls and frustration to the homeowner,” she said.

“This doesn’t work,” said Jim Farley of South Jamesport Avenue. “It’s an endless calling of the police or somebody to complain. Then you have to get into decimal meters.”

He said violators should be told to “cease and desist” for violating the code.

The proposal also contains higher fines for violations that increase based on second or third complaints.

First violations start at $250 and can go as high as $750.

No Smoking

The Town Board will hold a public hearing May 18 on a proposal to prevent smoking at town facilities, beaches, parks, playgrounds and special events.

It also applies to cigarettes, cannabis and vaping, in response to the recent legislation that legalizes recreational marijuana.

The proposal bans smoking within 500 feet of town beaches, parks, playgrounds and buildings.

“We wanted to make sure that public events like Alive on 25 are going to keep smoking marijuana and vaping products far away from those events,” said Councilman Ken Rothwell.

“They belong away from children and away from family events,” Supervisor Yvette Aguiar said.

The state legalized recreational marijuana in March of 2021.

The hearing will begin no earlier than 6:25 p.m. at Town Hall.

Spring cleanup

The Riverhead Town Litter Committee will hold its annual Earth Day cleanup Saturday, beginning at 8:30 a.m. and running to 10:30 a.m. Supplies can be picked up and volunteers can register at Riverhead Town Hall at 8:30 a.m.

Volunteers can register by emailing [email protected]. There’s also a Facebook site.

More than 200 volunteers participated in the cleanup last year, Ms. Wetzel said.