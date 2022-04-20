Riverhead resident Amy Wood died April 19, 2022, at her home. She was 77.

She was born June 7, 1944, in Philadelphia, Pa., to Paul and Elsie (Lefcoe) Taub.

She worked in sales, and family said she was active at church, in her senior group, Forever Young, and at the public library.

Predeceased by her brother Jonathan Taub, she is survived by her children, Deborah Hempe and Jennifer Kubinski, seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and her siblings Charles Taub and Ann Melville.

The family will receive visitors Friday, April 22, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead.

Services will take place Saturday, April 23, at 11 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead.