Town proposes change to noise ordinance, Arrest made in robbery of ride-share driver
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Here are the headlines for Thursday, April 21, 2022.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Will proposed tweak to noise ordinance in town code solve problem?
ZBA to decide on whether food waste facility at EPCAL is permitted use
Police arrest 15-year-old in connection to armed robbery of ride-share driver
Real Estate Transfers: April 21, 2022
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Mattituck Fire District pitches nearly $12M expansion; bond vote planned for June
NORTHFORKER
North Fork Doughnut Company contest lets your kids design the doughnut of their dreams
Podcast: What’s happening the week of April 21 on the North Fork
WEATHER
Expect mostly sunny skies today with a breeze and a high temperature near 55 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 43.