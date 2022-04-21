Town proposes change to noise ordinance, Arrest made in robbery of ride-share driver

The Dimon Estate on Manor Lane has been a source of noise complaints from some residents. (Credit: Joe Werkmeister)

Here are the headlines for Thursday, April 21, 2022.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Will proposed tweak to noise ordinance in town code solve problem?

ZBA to decide on whether food waste facility at EPCAL is permitted use

Police arrest 15-year-old in connection to armed robbery of ride-share driver

Real Estate Transfers: April 21, 2022

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Mattituck Fire District pitches nearly $12M expansion; bond vote planned for June

NORTHFORKER

North Fork Doughnut Company contest lets your kids design the doughnut of their dreams

Podcast: What’s happening the week of April 21 on the North Fork

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a breeze and a high temperature near 55 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 43.