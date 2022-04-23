Police Blotters: Riverhead man arrested for DWI after fleeing the scene of a crash

Southampton Town police arrested a Riverhead man who fled the scene of an crash in Flanders on Sunday for driving while intoxicated.

Ever Lopez Garcia, 24, was found sleeping at the wheel in a 7-Eleven parking lot after colliding with another vehicle from behind at a red light. Mr. Lopez Garcia did not stop after striking the car. His vehicle matched the description given by the other driver, who reported his plate number to police, and had front end damage consistent with the caller’s claim.

Mr. Lopez Garcia performed poorly on a standardized field sobriety test. He was arrested and transported to police headquarters, where he was held for morning arraignment. He has been charged with a DWI and leaving the scene of an accident.

Juan Zurdohernandez, 40, was pulled over in Riverside after police observed him speeding and veering into other lanes of traffic. He performed poorly on field sobriety tests and failed a pre-screen breath test. While he was being interviewed by police, another vehicle pulled up and said Mr. Zurdohernandez had crashed into them near the USA gas station on Flanders Road and fled the scene a few minutes before.

Mr. Zurdohernandez was arrested and transported to police headquarters for processing. He has been charged with DWI, driving without a license, leaving the scene of an accident and multiple traffic violations.

• A Riverside resident was arrested for driving without insurance, registration or a license in Tuckahoe on Saturday.

Evis Yanescambara, 44, did not possess a valid license and was driving a vehicle with registration suspended earlier this month for lack of insurance, police said. The driver has been charged with operating a motor vehicle without financial security; suspended registration; and driving without a license. The vehicle was impounded at police headquarters.

• A caller in Riverside reported a case of identity theft last Wednesday. She told police she had received an invoice by email two days earlier for an unfamiliar company. She called and gave the suspect her checking account information, at which point more than $2,000 was taken out of her account. The caller realized the scam when the suspect tried to get her to buy additional gift cards and provide the card numbers.

• A Brooklyn resident was arrested in Riverside for petit larceny on Friday. Police responded to a call along Flanders Road and arrested Ronnie Lee, 33, for taking goods without paying.

• Juanita Allston and Joseph Baker, ages and addresses unavailable, were charged with grand larceny at TJ Maxx on Route 58 last Tuesday afternoon. Additional information about the larceny was not available.

• Luis Abril, age and addresses unavailable, was charged with driving while intoxicated following his arrest last Wednesday night on Roanoke Avenue.

• Someone stole three 250-foot spools of electrical wire from the Ace Hardware store on Route 25A in Wading River Monday afternoon and then fled the area, according to police, who did not give an estimate on the value of the stolen items.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.