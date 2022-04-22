Man barricaded himself in home, threatened to set it on fire

Members of the FNVA on scene in Riverside Friday. (Credit: Tim Gannon)

A Riverside man who was threatening to hurt himself reportedly barricaded himself in a Riverside home Friday afternoon when police arrived.

Capt. James Kiernan of the Southampton Town Police Department said the man’s friend had called police. Officers responded to assist at the home in the Riverwoods Mobile Home Community and put the man in touch with further help, but he barricaded himself inside and threatened to set the house on fire.

The Riverhead Fire Department and members of the Flanders Northampton Volunteer Ambulance Corps responded to the scene as well.

The incident was reportedly resolved by 6:40 p.m. and no injuries were reported.

Police said additional information was expected to be released later.