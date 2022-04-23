Police investigating burglary at Calverton storage facility

Riverhead Town police are investigating a burglary at a storage facility in Calverton after three suspects reportedly broke into as many as 23 units and stole merchandise.

Police were notified just before 9 a.m. Friday of the burglary at the U-Haul Moving & Storage facility at 2080 River Road. An employee noticed several units at the facility, which consists of several buildings that house various size self-storage units, appeared to have been damaged or forcibly entered via the metal roll-up doors.

Officers who responded determined, along the with the facility manager, that 23 units had been affected. Riverhead detectives responded and the investigation found that locks to some of the units had been cut while other units were pried open.

Police reviewed surveillance footage and saw the three suspects who took part in the burglary during the early morning hours Friday. They were in a dark colored SUV at the scene, police said.

Merchandise was possibly removed from all of the affected units.

An investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 631-727-4500.