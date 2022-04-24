Cops: Woman arrested for burglary after breaking into Wading River garage

A Wading River homeowner confronted a woman who allegedly broke into a detached garage and attempted to steal merchandise from a car inside the garage early Saturday morning.

The woman fled the area as she exited the garage and was confronted by the homeowner, who called police just after 4 a.m. to report the burglary.

A K-9 unit from the New York State Police responded to assist Riverhead Town police to search the area, but they did not immediately locate the suspect. Riverhead detectives responded and an investigation led to the identification of Taylor Mahoney, 26, of Coram. She was arrested and charged with third-degree burglary.

The responding officers had determined that the suspect had pulled into the driveway on Great Rock Drive in a gray Hyundai before breaking into the garage.

After the arrest, police later determined that Ms. Mahoney had been driving a vehicle stolen from Coram. She was additionally charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

Police said Ms. Mahoney is in custody awaiting arraignment.