Highway superintendent seeks arbiter to settle leaf dispute, Librarian launches nonprofit to inspire reading in children
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Here are the headlines for Friday, April 22, 2022.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Highway superintendent seeks independent arbiter to settle dispute on loose leaf pickup
Riverhead librarian launches nonprofit book club to inspire a love of reading in children
Spreading hope and kindness through rocks in Riverhead Town
Cops: Woman arrested for burglary after breaking into Wading River garage
North Fork Audubon Society celebrates 50 years of protecting vital habitats
Column: Navigating a ‘post-pandemic’ life with a toddler
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Greenport Village Board favors making cemetery a historic landmark over Front Street
NORTHFORKER
Get creative at a pottery workshop by Plants and Clay
Dances in the Park to kick off on Fourth of July in Greenport this year
L.I. Restaurant Week kicks off at these seven North Fork restaurants
Hidden North Fork: Get 360-degree views of Greenport at the camera obscura
Greenport Cherry Blossom Festival returns with a walking tour and 5K run
What’s for sale on the North Fork on two or more acres of land
WEATHER
Expect partly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 57 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 47.