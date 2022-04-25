Cops: Two people attempting to buy marijuana robbed at gunpoint in Riverhead

Police car lights. (Credit: aaron_anderer/flickr)

Riverhead Town police made a pair of arrests Sunday on separate incidents, one involving an assault and the other involving an armed robbery.

Police were notified at 11 a.m. Sunday of an armed robbery in progress at 641 Doctors Path. Police found two victims who stated they had been robbed of money at gunpoint. Detectives responded to begin an investigation.

Police determined that the two victims were at the location to purchase a large quantity of marijuana. Zante Davender, 22, of Riverhead was identified as the offender and he was arrested at 3:16 p.m. and charged with first-degree robbery. He was transported to police headquarters to await for arraignment.

An investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 631-727-4500.

In a separate incident Sunday, a South Jamesport man was arrested after allegedly striking another man in the head and arm with a skateboard.

Aaron Hallock, 45, was charged with one count of second-degree assault and held for a morning arraignment in Riverhead Justice Court.

Police received a 911 call reporting an assault at 4:44 p.m. Officers found a man who was suffering a laceration to his head on Second Street in South Jamesport.

The victim told officers he knew the identity of the suspect, who was located a short distance away. Detectives responded and Mr. Hallock was arrested.

The victim was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening.