Riverhead passed over for state water quality grant, County approves ferry between Greenport and Sag Harbor 

A sign on Old River Road in Manorville. (Credit: Joe Werkmeister)

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, April 26, 2022.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

After losing out on state grant funding for Manorville water project, what’s next for Riverhead?

Cops: Two people attempting to buy marijuana robbed at gunpoint in Riverhead

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Legislature approves Greenport-Sag Harbor ferry, but location concerns could delay service

NORTHFORKER

Hospitality professionals discuss sexual harassment, discrimination in industry

North Fork Dream Home: Walk to bucolic Oregon Road from this modern farmhouse new build

WEATHER

Expect cloudy skies today with a high temperature near 57 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Showers are likely after 2 p.m. and the low tonight will be around 45.