Riverhead passed over for state water quality grant, County approves ferry between Greenport and Sag Harbor
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.
Here are the headlines for Tuesday, April 26, 2022.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
After losing out on state grant funding for Manorville water project, what’s next for Riverhead?
Cops: Two people attempting to buy marijuana robbed at gunpoint in Riverhead
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Legislature approves Greenport-Sag Harbor ferry, but location concerns could delay service
NORTHFORKER
Hospitality professionals discuss sexual harassment, discrimination in industry
North Fork Dream Home: Walk to bucolic Oregon Road from this modern farmhouse new build
WEATHER
Expect cloudy skies today with a high temperature near 57 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Showers are likely after 2 p.m. and the low tonight will be around 45.