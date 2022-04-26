John W. Harrison of Laurel died in the comfort of his home on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. He was 100 years old.

John was born on April 29, 1921, in Brooklyn, N.Y., to Katherine (Milton) and William Harrison. He graduated from Bushwick High School in Brooklyn. After high school, he joined the United States Navy and served during World War II, from 1942 to 1945, attaining the rank of yeoman second class. After the military he went on to attend Pace University in New York, N.Y., where he attained his bachelor’s degree.

Prior to moving to Laurel in 1983, John lived in New Hyde Park, N.Y. He was a member of the school board from 1963 to 1966. He worked for Ogilvy and Mather Inc. in New York, N.Y., for 26 years and retired as the treasurer and chief financial officer.

Predeceased by his parents and his wife, Marion, John is survived by his children, John C. Harrison (Barbara) and Daniel E. Harrison (Allison), and grandchildren, John A. Harrison and Christopher E. Harrison.

Graveside services with U.S. Navy honors will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 30, at Cut­ch­ogue Cemetery, with the Rev. George Summers officiating.

Memorial donations may be made to Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10306.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck is serving the family.

