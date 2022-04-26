Riverhead resident Michael A. Travis died April 24, 2022, at South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore. He was 69.

Born in Mineola, Mr. Travis was the son of Anthony and May (Reilly) Travis. He served with the U.S. Army from 1972 to 1975. He worked as an electrician for PSE&G.

Predeceased by his parents and his sister Eileen, he is survived by his son, Sean (Meaghan), and daughter, Casey; his siblings Matthew, Cathy Garvey, Theresa Travis-Pilato and AnnMarie Field; and one grandchild.

The family will receive visitors Friday, April 29, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead.

This is a paid notice.