Cops: Man arrested for stealing pocketbook out of woman’s car in parking lot

While investigating a motor vehicle accident on Roanoke Avenue Monday, a Riverhead Town police officer was notified by a passerby of a man who appeared to be looking into parked vehicles at the nearby Dunkin’ Donuts.

The officer spotted a man fitting the description provided a short time later and led to the arrest of 57-year-old Anthony Robinson.

Mr. Robinson was seen walking with a woman’s pocketbook and the officer stopped him and began to interview him, police said in a media release.

As the officer was talking to him, the owner of the pocketbook approached and identified it as hers, police said. Police determined Mr. Robinson had stolen the pocketbook, which had a wallet with credit cards inside it, and the key fob that was left in the woman’s vehicle while parked at Dunkin’ Donuts. Since the key fob was inside the pocketbook, Mr. Robinson was able to gain entry to the vehicle.

Police said Mr. Robinson, who has been living at a shelter in the Riverhead area, also initially lied about his identity.

He was charged with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and false impersonation, police said, and then held for arraignment.