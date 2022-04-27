Photos: Volunteers spread out across Riverhead Town for annual spring cleanup

Some of the volunteers pose together at the start of the cleanup Saturday. (Credit: Tim Gannon)

More than 100 volunteers spread out across 35 streets, parks and beaches Saturday for the annual spring cleanup sponsored by the Riverhead Litter Committee.

Deborah Wetzel, the chair of the committee, said many of the volunteers have devoted time to all of the cleanups.

The volunteers covered a ton of ground in Riverhead Town, including many of the north/south roads from Route 58 up to Sound Avenue. Other areas covered were along Route 25A in Wading River, downtown streets and along the riverfront, the Route 105 ramps, Middle Road and Peconic Bay Boulevard.

Volunteers included local students who are part of the Key Club, an AP Spanish class at Riverhead High School and the Riverhead Middle School student government team. Members of the Calverton and Jamesport civic associations also participated along with Town Board members.

Ms. Wetzel said Target, which had a team of six employees participating, donated hundreds of plastic bags and disposable gloves for the volunteers.

See more photos, by Tim Gannon: