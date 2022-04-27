Committee urges Town Board to pursue Smart Communities status, Volunteers spread out for spring cleanup
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Here are the headlines for Tuesday, April 26, 2022.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Committee urges Town Board to further pursue state’s ‘Climate Smart Communities’ program
Photos: Volunteers spread out across Riverhead Town for annual spring cleanup
Cops: Man arrested for stealing pocketbook out of woman’s car in parking lot
Girls Lacrosse: Blue Waves have Malanga’s back
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Cutchogue Woods zone change will go to public hearing as town seeks input from community
Column: Mattituck’s ‘rumpled genius’ made his mark; will be remembered with scholarship
Baseball: Momentum flips in an instant as Center Moriches rallies late to defeat Mattituck
NORTHFORKER
Breitenbach Farms to reopen May 6 with new café on the way
Most Popular: Popsicle & Finn, Greenport
WEATHER
Expect decreasing clouds and a breeze today with a high temperature near 56 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 37.