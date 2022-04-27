Committee urges Town Board to pursue Smart Communities status, Volunteers spread out for spring cleanup

Charging stations for electric vehicles in downtown Riverhead. (Credit: Tim Gannon)

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, April 26, 2022.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Committee urges Town Board to further pursue state’s ‘Climate Smart Communities’ program

Photos: Volunteers spread out across Riverhead Town for annual spring cleanup

Cops: Man arrested for stealing pocketbook out of woman’s car in parking lot

Girls Lacrosse: Blue Waves have Malanga’s back

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Cut­ch­ogue Woods zone change will go to public hearing as town seeks input from community

Column: Mattituck’s ‘rumpled genius’ made his mark; will be remembered with scholarship

Baseball: Momentum flips in an instant as Center Moriches rallies late to defeat Mattituck

NORTHFORKER

Breitenbach Farms to reopen May 6 with new café on the way

Most Popular: Popsicle & Finn, Greenport

WEATHER

Expect decreasing clouds and a breeze today with a high temperature near 56 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 37.