Carolyn J. Sidor, lifelong Mattituck resident and Mattituck Fire Department member, died in the comfort of her own home on Friday, April 22, 2022. She was 56 years old.

Carolyn was born on Oct. 7, 1965, in Dayton, Ohio, to Marian A. (Warren) and Wilbur L. Cook. She was one of four children.

Carolyn is survived by her husband, John Sidor III; children Ryan, Jason and Emily; siblings Theresa Foster of Montana, Mary Rutkoski of Delaware and Charles Cook of North Carolina; nieces and nephews Brian, Tyler, Jase, Brynne, Jessica, Christopher, Diana and Amanda; and cousins David and Donna Cook of Cutchogue and Peter and Tracey Cook of Pennsylvania.

The family received visitors April 26 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck, where Mattituck Fire Department services were also held.

Memorial donations may be made to Mattituck Fire Department.

