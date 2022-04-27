Riverside man who fatally stabbed girlfriend in 2020 sentenced to 20 years to life in prison

The window Mr. Fajardo-Gonzalez allegedly smashed to gain entry into the home. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

A Riverside man accused of stabbing his girlfriend in front of her 9-year-old daughter in August 2020 was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison Wednesday, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.

Bayron Fajardo-Gonzalez, 34, had pleaded guilty to a charge of second-degree murder last month.

“This defendant brutally terrorized and murdered the innocent victim in front of her terrified daughter,” District Attorney Raymond Tierney said in a statement Wednesday. “Today’s outcome cannot change that. However, it does ensure that the defendant will serve a significant sentence and will be called to account for his cowardly actions.”

Judge Anthony Senft issued the sentencing in Suffolk County Court in Riverside.

Mr. Fajardo-Gonzalez fatally stabbed his girlfriend, Tania Fox, 45, at her Riverside home on Aug. 10, 2020. He had been arguing with the victim earlier in the evening and arrived home to find Ms. Fox and her daughter locked themselves in the child’s bedroom to avoid him.

He then went outside and broke a window to the bedroom and made his way inside the house, causing Ms. Fox and her daughter to run upstairs and hide in an attic.

Tania Fox, second from left, was described my family as a hard-working and selfless mother. (Credit: Fox Family Photo)

From there, the DA said Ms. Fox quietly called a cousin and told her “If anything happens to me, Bayron is guilty. Please take care of [my daughter.]”

Mr. Fajardo-Gonzalez then stabbed Ms. Fox “multiple times in the chest” while her daughter was next to her, according to a criminal complaint.

The child escaped and called 911, as did a tenant. The victim could be heard screaming in the background during the 911 call, the DA said.

Southampton Town police quickly arrived and observed Mr. Fajardo-Gonzalez walking down the stairs from the attic covered in blood. He admitted to the stabbing at the time of the arrest, the DA said.