Blotters: Three Flanders men arrested for drug possession

Southampton police arrested three residents from Flanders and Riverhead for carrying drugs at a Wildwood Lake in Northampton Saturday.

According to an incident report, police witnessed all three defendants consuming beer in public. While being arrested, Ines Orellanade Lopez, 28, of Flanders tried to remove a key from her back pocket, causing three small bags with white powdery substances to fall to the ground. Drug tests revealed two were carrying cocaine and the other held ketamine. Police also found a small bag of cocaine and two rolled up bills that tested positive for cocaine residue on Eli Chaconrac, 27, of Riverhead during a search after she was arrested for public drinking. Police found cocaine on Ronald Espinoborja, 31, of Riverhead as well, with more plus a scale in his car, after he was arrested for drinking in public.

Ms. Orellanade Lopez and Ms. Chaconrac have been charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, and a violation for open consumption of an alcoholic beverage. Mr. Espinoborja has been charged with a pair of felonies: fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell and a misdemeanor charge of second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia.

• Police arrested a Sagaponack man for driving while intoxicated in Flanders Friday.

Nixon Villanueva Duarte, 29, was pulled over after a police officer saw him fail to yield to traffic at the intersection of Flanders Road and Cypress Avenue. At the traffic stop, police noted his breath smelled like alcohol and his speech was slurred. Mr. Villanueva Duarte performed poorly on field sobriety tests and a pre-screen breath test. He was arrested and taken to police headquarters for processing.

Mr. Villanueva Duarte has been charged with failing to yield the right of way at a stop sign, speeding, driving with an obstructed view, drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle on a highway, moving from lane unsafely and a DWI.

• A Riverhead man was arrested last Thursday for driving without a license.

Janusz Walilko, 38, was pulled over in Flanders for illegally passing other motorists. The officer who pulled him over found his license had been suspended on March 31. Mr. Walilko was released in the field on a uniform traffic ticket.

He has been charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree and a traffic violation.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.