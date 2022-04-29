Cops: Armed robbery reported on West Main Street

Police car lights. (Credit: aaron_anderer/flickr)

Riverhead Town police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred on West Main Street Thursday evening.

A 32-year-old Riverhead man told police he was walking westbound on the sidewalk just after 8 p.m. and was pulled into an alley near Lucky Liquor Store by a suspect who attempted to grab his electric scooter. Police said the victim told the suspect that the scooter was inoperable. The suspect then pulled a silver handgun and demanded the victim empty his pockets.

The victim gave the suspect $400 and a debit card. Police said the suspect fled the alley and ran toward Grangebel Park.

Police conducted a search of the area and the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department K-9 unit assisted. The suspect, however, remains at large.

Police described the suspect as a Black man around 6 feet with an average build. He was wearing black clothing, white sneakers, a black surgical mask and black beanie. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 631-727-4500.