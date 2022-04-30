Celebrating 70th season, Riverhead Little League hosts annual opening day ceremony: Photos

Riverhead Little League celebrates its 70th season, starting with opening day ceremony Saturday. (Credit: Joe Werkmeister)

Beginning a milestone season, the Riverhead Little League hosted its opening day ceremony Saturday at Stotzky Park. The little league celebrates its 70th anniversary this year.

Players from the baseball and softball divisions were all introduced to the crowd as they shook hands with members of the Riverhead varsity softball team on Bob Burns Field.

Little League president Jeremy Savio thanked all the sponsors who allow the league to thrive and the fellow board members who commit their time.

Mr. Savio presented a plaque to Leslie Kwasna for her “outstanding and dedicated service.” Over the past few years, Ms. Kwasna photographed games to provide pictures that are posted on the league’s Facebook page.

Mr. Savio said she has tried to attend at least one game for every team in the league.

“She did it all on her own,” he said.

Mr. Savio also presented a plaque to Mark Gajowski, who spearheaded a project to bring lights to fields 3 and 5 at Stotzky Park.

“Mark called me up last summer and talked about getting lights moved from Mercy High School over to our fields,” Mr. Savio said.

Mr. Gajowski reached out to town officials and helped secure funding to move the lights, which Mr. Savio said should be operating by around Memorial Day.

Mr. Savio also honored board member Roberta Macgray, who was instrumental in bringing the league back to prominence a few years ago when there was a possibility the league could fold. Ms. Macgray does a lot of behind-the-scenes work, Mr. Savio said.

He said Ms. Macgray, who will be in her final season on the board, “does her best to make sure 350 kids try to get on the team they want. She’s done an amazing job.”

Two championship teams from 2021 were also honored: The Major League District 36 championship team and the 8-10-year-old District 36 championship team.

See more photos below:

(Photos by Joe Werkmeister)