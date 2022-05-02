Riverhead Little League turns 70, Cruise Night returns to Wading River

Riverhead Little League celebrates its 70th season, starting with opening day ceremony Saturday. (Credit: Joe Werkmeister)

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Celebrating 70th season, Riverhead Little League hosts annual opening day ceremony: Photos

Photos: Wednesday Night Cruise Night returns to Wading River

Town Board considers amendment to bring town code in line with state Long Island Workforce Housing Act

Town Board discusses code changes to address battery energy storage systems

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Habitat for Humanity eyes more local projects with Cutchogue possibly up next

Greenport considers changes to proposed parking law after public feedback

Village trustees draft letter of support for Widow’s Hole Preserve restoration

NORTHFORKER

First Look: Come by land or sea to The Shoals, Southold’s newest hotel

Shop Local: Get party-ready at The Village Cheese Shop in Mattituck

Dream Day: Fun in the sun in Westhampton

The List: Our top picks for North Fork meals on-the-go

Wineries dish on where you should eat after spending the day with them

One Minute off the North Fork: Tulip festival returns to Waterdrinker Farm

WEATHER

Expect clouds today following morning rain and a high temperature near 55 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 45.