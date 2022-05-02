Riverhead Little League turns 70, Cruise Night returns to Wading River
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.
Here are the headlines for Monday, May 2, 2022.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Celebrating 70th season, Riverhead Little League hosts annual opening day ceremony: Photos
Photos: Wednesday Night Cruise Night returns to Wading River
Town Board considers amendment to bring town code in line with state Long Island Workforce Housing Act
Town Board discusses code changes to address battery energy storage systems
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Habitat for Humanity eyes more local projects with Cutchogue possibly up next
Greenport considers changes to proposed parking law after public feedback
Village trustees draft letter of support for Widow’s Hole Preserve restoration
NORTHFORKER
First Look: Come by land or sea to The Shoals, Southold’s newest hotel
Shop Local: Get party-ready at The Village Cheese Shop in Mattituck
Dream Day: Fun in the sun in Westhampton
The List: Our top picks for North Fork meals on-the-go
Wineries dish on where you should eat after spending the day with them
One Minute off the North Fork: Tulip festival returns to Waterdrinker Farm
WEATHER
Expect clouds today following morning rain and a high temperature near 55 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 45.