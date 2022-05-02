Lois E. Borman (née Stiles) of Riverhead, N.Y., passed away peacefully on April 27, 2022, at the age of 83.

She was the beloved wife of the late Richard Borman; cherished mother of William Borman (deceased), Lauren Renken (Bruce) and Tamara Borman Flynn; adored grandmother of Courtney, Justin, Alexandra, Kelsie, Jacqueline and Daniel; proud great-grandmother of Kolten and Westley; and loving aunt of many nieces and nephews. She is reunited in Heaven with her parents, William and Esther Stiles, and her sister, Phyllis Bello.

Lois was deeply devoted to her Christian faith and worshiped alongside her church family at First Congregational Church of Riverhead. Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her primary focus in life. She loved them all deeply, as they did her.

After retiring from the Freeport Public Schools (J.W. Dodd Middle School), she never slowed down. Lois was known for her volunteerism and always giving a helping hand to any person or animal in need. She was always on the move, ready to go out and celebrate life with her many and deep friendships in the Riverhead community. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Private services will be held. Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead assisted the family.

