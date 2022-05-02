Joyce O. Anderson of Riverhead died April 26, 2022, at Peconic Bay Medical Center. She was 60.

She was born July 16, 1961, in Riverhead, to Arthur and Cordell (Jackson) Anderson.

She graduated from Riverhead High School in 1979 and worked at Roanoke Avenue Elementary School in the cafeteria and at Brookhaven National Laboratory and did catering.

She was a member of Eastern Star Tyre Chapter No. 62. Family said she enjoyed bingo, gambling and cooking.

Predeceased by her parents and her sister, Patricia Robinson, she is survived by her sons, Wesley Chandler and Christin Harris, both of Flanders; and her siblings Arthur “Skip” Anderson of Flanders, Thomas Anderson of Pat­ch­ogue and Keith Anderson of Central Islip; and two grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, May 5, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Galilee Church of God in Christ in Riverhead. A funeral service will follow at the church.

Memorial donations may be made to Eastern Star Tyre Chapter No. 62, P.O. Box 1364, Riverhead, NY 11901.