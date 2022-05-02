Riverhead resident David E. Yakaboski died May 1, 2022, at Peconic Bay Medical Center. He was 71.

He was born Nov. 1, 1950, in Port Jefferson, to Albin and Helen (Condzella) Yakaboski

He graduated from Riverhead High School in 1968 and worked as a farmer in Calverton and a grower at North Fork Nurseries.

Mr. Yakaboski married Cynthia Sobczyk in Riverhead in 2002.

Family said he enjoyed hunting, gardening and beekeeping.

Predeceased by his brother Richard, he is survived by his wife, his children, Diana Yakaboski of Calverton, Laura Yakaboski of Montrose, N.Y., Trisha Yakaboski of Calverton and Davi Lyn Shore of Riverhead; his brothers Albin, of Louisiana and George, of Riverhead; and seven grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Wednesday, May 4, from 4 to 8 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will take place Thursday, May 5, at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at St. Isidore R.C. Church.

Memorial donations may be made to American Heart Association or Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps.