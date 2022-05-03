Daily Update: Farmland preservation discussed at comp plan meeting, Times/Review newspapers honored by New York Press Association

This nighttime shot of the Village of Greenport from Shelter Island photographer Eleanor P. Labrozzi took home honors in the art photo category. (Credit: Eleanor P. Labrozzi)

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Agriculture, tourism and preservation: Residents weigh in at latest comprehensive plan forum

News-Review, rookie reporter honored in New York Press Association Better Newspaper Contest

Men’s Lacrosse: Former SWR standout Chris Gray sets NCAA career points record

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

First Universalist Church, destroyed by fire in 2015, submits site plan for smaller church

NORTHFORKER

North Fork Dream Home: Outdoor Living Done Right

Chef Terri Novak cooks up something new at Braun’s Kitchen

WEATHER

Expect mostly cloudy skies today and a high temperature near 56 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Rain is possible after 2 a.m. and the low tonight will be around 48.