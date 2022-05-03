Four arrested on drug charges after police execute search warrants at two Riverhead homes

Police car lights. (Credit: aaron_anderer/flickr)

An East End Drug Task Force investigation led to the arrest of four people in Riverhead Saturday following community complaints of drug dealing, according to Riverhead Town police.

Police conducted search warrants at two addresses at about 6 a.m. Saturday. At 332 Hamilton Ave., police found a “quantity” of heroin and fentanyl, crack cocaine and digital scales. Police also found $3,215 in cash and a .380 Smith & Wesson handgun.

A resident of the home, 62-year-old Lloyd Harris, illegally possessed the weapon, police said. He is also currently on federal probation for conspiracy to distribute narcotics.

He was charged with felony counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He also faces two misdemeanor counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Police also arrested Dorothy Guthrie, 49, of Riverhead and charged her with felony counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. She also faces two misdemeanor counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, police said.

Police also conducted a search warrant at 607 Osborn Ave., located less than 1/2-mile away, and recovered a “quantity” of crack cocaine. Mellissa Tricoche, 56, of Riverhead and Donna Caporaso, 61, of Riverhead were both charged with a misdemeanor count of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

The East End Drug Task Force includes officers from multiple departments, including New York State Police, the Suffolk County Police Department, Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office and east end departments. It is funded by the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.