Police investigating burglary at Aquebogue farm

Riverhead Town police are investigating a burglary that occurred early Tuesday morning at Crescent Duck Farm in Aquebogue.

An employee contacted police at 4:40 a.m. and said as he entered the building at 10 Edgar Ave., he realized someone was inside.

Officers responded and cleared the building and a K-9 unit responded as well. The K-9 track led to the outer perimeter of the property, however, the suspect could not be located, police said.

Police reviewed surveillance footage and saw the suspect was a man wearing a hooded sweatshirt. He was wearing a mask and gloves while searching the interior of the building. Police determined the suspect stole a small amount of money from an office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 631-727-4500.