William “Billy” E. Demetriou of Riverhead, N.Y., died peacefully on April 30, 2022. He was 64 years old.

Born July 10, 1957, he was predeceased by his father, William Demetriou, and is survived by his mother, Blanche, and his sister, Terri.

Billy and his father opened the East End Coin Shoppe on Main Street in Riverhead in 1978 and Billy continued to operate the business after his father’s passing in 2011. Billy was a lifelong New York Giants fan with season tickets and a New York Mets fan who enjoyed going to spring training in Florida for many years. He could be seen wearing his Giants hat and jacket on even the warmest days, and had an incredible memory for all game statistics.

In his Riverhead High School years, he was an avid golfer and tennis player, lettering in both, and played the drums in stage band. He later became a championship winning pitcher for Spicy’s in the Riverhead slow pitch league. Billy was also known for his love for lottery scratch-offs.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, May 10, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. Memorial donations may be made to East End Hospice or Kent Animal Shelter.

