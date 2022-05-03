Riverhead resident Elizabeth M. Danowski died May 1, 2022, at Mount Sinai South Nassau in Oceanside. She was 91.

She was born Dec. 26, 1930, in Calverton, to Frank and Bessie (Raynor) Guyer.

She was a Riverhead High School graduate and a homemaker, who family said loved gardening and birds and animals.

Predeceased by her husband, Isidore, her sons, Isidore Jr., Donald and Gerard; and her grandchildren Christopher and Sarah, she is survived by her daughters, Elizabeth Krempa of Riverhead and Sandra Danowski of Mayfair Center, N.Y.; two grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Monday, May 9, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. at St. John the Baptist R.C. Church in Riverhead. Interment will take place at St. John’s Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.