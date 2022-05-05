Town looks to adopt building height limits, ‘The Producers’ opens May 12 at the NFCT

The Riverview Lofts complex on East Main Street. (Credit: Tim Gannon)

Here are the headlines for Thursday, May 5, 2022.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Town Board may turn Pattern Book recommendations, such as building height limits, into law

The show finally goes on: ‘The Producers’ set to open May 12 at North Fork Community Theatre

Real Estate Transfers: May 5, 2022

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

New Suffolk home damaged in fire Tuesday evening

NORTHFORKER

Margarita season is upon us: Here’s where to find the best on the North Fork

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 66 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. It will be cloudy tonight and the low will be around 47.