Two injured, one airlifted, after T-bone collision at Route 105, Riverside Drive intersection

Police and firefighters at the scene of a motor vehicle crash on Route 105 Thursday morning. (Credit: Tara Smith)

One person was airlifted after a two-vehicle crash at the Route 105 and Riverside Drive intersection in Riverhead Thursday morning, according to Riverhead Town police.

One vehicle overturned and struck a tree after the T-bone collision shortly after 10 a.m.

A vehicle traveling south on Route 105 struck another vehicle attempting to turn at the light, according to Riverhead Sgt. Christopher Tam. He said the crash is under investigation but no criminality is suspected.

“It was pretty nasty but thankfully everyone is OK,” he said.

The driver airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital sustained injuries that were not life threatening. The other driver was transported via ambulance to Peconic Bay Medical Center.

The southbound lanes on Route 105 were closed as the first responders cleared the scene. By 11 a.m., one lane had reopened allowing traffic to resume southbound.

The Riverhead Fire Department’s heavy rescue unit assisted at the scene and the Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps transported one of the crash victims to PBMC. The Suffolk police medevac landed just adjacent to the road to transport one victim.